Richard L. Nash, 70, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Dave Oberts and Father John Anderson concelebrating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Monday, April 10, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where a time to remember Rick will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
