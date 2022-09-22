Norma Moon

Norma J. Moon, 92, of Barron, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake. She was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Minneapolis to Norman and Mildred (Capron) Nordstrom.
Norma married Calman Larson in 1948 until his passing in 1956. She then married Howard Moon in 1957. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2020.
She raised her family in Bruce and then moved to Cameron where she lived for 20 years. She spent the last two years at Dove Healthcare in Barron where she made many new friends.
Norma was the clerk for the village of Bruce for 25 years, until her retirement in 1996. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed walking.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy D. (John) Federle , Laurie J. Bolts and Thomas H. (Carla) Moon; four grandchildren, Michael (Chandra) Federle, Marcie (Nils) Federle Hansen, Brianne (Mitch Warner, fiancé) Moon and Shawn Bolts and three great-grandchildren, Eian Federle, Ella Federle and Emmalena Hansen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at Living Water Lutheran Church in Cameron with Pastor Ned Lenhart officiating. Burial will be in Bruce Cemetery following the luncheon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma's name to "Living Water" Lutheran Church or to Dove Healthcare, Barron, WI, c/o Nash-Jackan Funeral Home.
