Norma Moon

Norma J. Moon, 92, of Barron, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, at Living Water Lutheran Church in Cameron with Pastor Ned Lenhart officiating. Burial will be in Bruce Cemetery following the luncheon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday at the church.