H. Jean Scrivner, of Tony, died on Aug. 22, 2019.
Jean was born in Del Rapids, S.D. on Sept. 9, 1926, to Hilda M. Pederson and James C. Sorensen. At age 6, the family moved to Chicago, Ill., where Jean had fond memories of her parents taking her to the zoo, attending Chicago White Sox games, ice skating and listening to political conventions with her father. In 1936, the family moved to a farm close to Ladysmith. Jean graduated from Tony High School in 1944 and went on to attend nursing school in Minneapolis, Minn., but suspended her studies when she married Robert L. Scrivner on March 19, 1945.
In 1964, after returning to school at Mt. Senario in Ladysmith, Jean obtained a bachelor’s degree in education, and in 1974, she obtained her master’s degree in special education from UW-Eau Claire. After teaching special education at Flambeau High School in Tony for 23 years, retirement brought her new joys, volunteering at the Indianhead technical center helping adults obtain their Graduation Equivalent Degree.
Jean was active most of her life in community affairs, both civically and with her church, Hope Lutheran.
Jean raised her 5 children in “the big white house” in Tony along Highway 8. She was well known for her colorful peonies, spending many happy hours gardening until 2011 when she moved from Tony to Ladysmith. In 2016 Jean moved to Mequon to be near her daughter Jean Harvey.
Jean always regarded her greatest accomplishments as raising her five children to value education, earning her own college degrees as a working single mother and providing the gift of education to her many students.
Jean is survived by her sister, JoAnne Dickey of Spokane, Wash.; her five children, Lee in Woodruff, Michael in Minocqua, Jean (Harvey) in Mequon, Jeff in Bigfork, Minn. and Jim in Sacramento, Calif.; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A brief memorial followed by a light lunch will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to your favorite charity.
Jean’s ashes will join her parent’s remains at the Tony Cemetery.
