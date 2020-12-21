James Lesik

James “Jim” Roger Lesik, 68, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
He is survived by son, Jayson (Missy) Lesik of Eau Claire and daughter, Kelly (Paul) Benson of Ladysmith that were the light of his life. Jim had three amazing grandkids, Brady, 12, Gracie, 11, and Avery, 7, who he loved with all he had. He is also survived by siblings, Janet Charais of Forest Lake, Minn., Wendy DesJarlais of Ladysmith, Brad (Joan) Lesik of Chippewa Falls, Duane Lesik of Oscoda, Mich. and Judy (Don) Doughty of Oscoda, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andy; mother, Bev and brother, Leland.
Jim, “Old Buzzard,” was an extraordinary man who loved with his entire heart. Those close to Jim would say he was the most selfless human being, and this was evidenced by his decision to gift his life to others through organ donation, so that they may live on. Jim always looked at life with a “glass half-full” perspective. He found the positive in every situation, no matter how dire. His upbeat attitude was infectious, and his hugs were absolutely the best around. He was a storyteller and a jokester, and Jim had a way of brightening a room that always lit up those around him. When it was time to say goodbye, he ended every text message, phone call or visit with a, “We luvs ya bunches and bunches, 2 da loo.”
Jim was also an outdoorsman and appreciated time spent admiring nature’s beauty. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to share that passion and his knowledge with others. Jim had a love for music. He played in a few bands back in the day, and wooed many pretty ladies with his voice and, of course, his dashing good looks.
Jim was a man of his word, and if someone needed help, he wasn’t just there, he was the first to be there. His attention to detail on any project, whether it was woodworking, building, lining a fishing pole or cleaning a gun, may have been a little frustrating for those around, but really goes to show how careful and compassionate he was with everything he did. Jim’s whole heart went into absolutely everything he was doing. He enjoyed each breath that he took.
As Hardy sings, “Crank it loud, hold it down ‘til I get there, And when I do I hope you got some new stories to tell, ‘Til then, give heaven some hell.” Until we meet again, we’ll cherish our memories, and if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Since it’s time to say goodbye for now, “We luvs ya bunches and bunches, 2 da loo.”
The visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 515 College Ave. W., in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
