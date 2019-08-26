Ronald Moore

Ronald James Moore, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Ronald was born April 6, 1930, to Thomas and Linda Licht Moore. He attended one-room schools in rural Boyd. He also attended Catholic schools.
Ronald married Helen Dahlka, in Boyd, on June 10, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In 1954, Ron and Helen moved to Conrath, where they managed and operated Conrath Co-op Dairy, where Ron became a Wisconsin licensed cheese grader.
In 1964, Ron went to work for a local construction company and mobile home dealer in Ladysmith. While employed, he became a licensed plumber.
In 1974 he and Helen purchased a mobile home dealership in Ladysmith and renamed it American Mobile Home Sales. Along with Helen, son Dick and son-in-law Don Barker, they operated it until 1995 when they sold it to their son, Dick and his wife, Tammy. Then, Ron became a licensed insurance agent.
In 1988, Ron was elected to the Ladysmith city council, serving two terms. In 1992, he was elected mayor of Ladysmith, serving four terms. He served as mayor from the beginning to closure of the Flambeau Mine in Rusk County making many trips to Madison, making sure the city, county and townships got all the mining tax revenue they could possibly get.
While mayor, he represented Ladysmith on many different projects such as Wisconsin League of Municipalities serving 3 terms on the legislative committees, Governors Conference on Tourism, representative to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Northwest Business Development Corporation and serving one term as chairman, Board of Directors for Mount Senario College.
Ron served with the Ladysmith Lions for 40 years with three terms as president, two terms as secretary and three terms as Lions Zone Chairman. Ron received the International Presidents Achievements Award and the Jones Fellowship Award, being the highest award bestowed upon a Lions member. He served 40 years with the Knights of Columbus, 18 years with the local chamber of commerce serving many terms as president and director.
He is survived by sons and daughters, Darlene Root (Craig) of Naples, Fla., Barbara Barker (Donald) of Ladysmith, John (Andrea) of Tony, Richard (Tammy) of Ladysmith and Cynthia of Chetek; brothers, Thomas of Pewaukee, Donald of Menomonee Falls and Charles of Stanley; sister, Donna Hagenson of Stanley; wife and best friend; Helen, 11 grand children and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; son, Ronald Jr.; one brother in infancy; brother, Robert and sisters, Pat and Alice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Ladysmith with Fr. Dave Oberts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time, Friday at the church.
Burial will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
