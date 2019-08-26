Ronald Moore

Ronald James Moore, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Ladysmith with Fr. Dave Oberts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time, Friday at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.