Nathan Alan Leslie, 44, of Arnegard, N.D., formerly of Ladysmith and Clear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Nathan was born on Jan. 26, 1978, in Amery, to Keith Leslie and Sylvia Peterson and lived in Somerset and Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School where he lettered in wrestling, football and baseball.
Nathan married Ashley Vacho on Dec. 31, 2014, in Negril, Jamaica, and was HSE Director at Trilogy, LLC in Minot/Watford City, N.D.
Nathan’s passions were the family dogs, the Packers, Badgers, deer hunting, fishing, golf and anything to do with the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends Ryan Buhr, Nathan Mitchell and Ryan Stepan. He was also the biggest supporter and mentor of his two nieces, Alison and Corey Leslie, in everything they were involved in.
Nathan also served honorably in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years from 1998-2004 and was an active life member of the AMVETS Post 127 in Ladysmith.
Nathan will be missed by his loving wife, Ashley; father-in-law, John Vacho (Mary Jo Schindler); Nathan’s father, Keith Leslie and stepmother, Gail Leslie of Maple; his mother, Sylvia Carter (Tom) of Range and many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, friends, stepbrothers and stepsisters. Loved by many — missed by all.
Nathan was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Leslie; mother-in-law, Carol Vacho; brother-in-law, SSG Nathan Vacho; grandparents, Merle and Betty Leslie and Clifford and Freda Peterson; aunts, Diane Juhnke and Donette Leslie and uncle, Gary Leslie.
A celebration of life with full military honors is being planned for July 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the VMA/Drop Zone, 605 Summit Ave, Ladysmith. Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to Ashley Leslie, W7785 East Townline Road, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
