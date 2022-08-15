Kathryn Lillian Traczyk, age 83, of Weyerhaeuser, formerly of Shoreview, Minn., died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 20, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Wallace and Katherine (Mans) Thies. Kathy graduated from Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis. She was married to Raymond Traczyk in 1959 in Minneapolis, and they later divorced in 1990. Kathy was a homemaker most of her life and also did some secretarial work.
She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to bingo, shopping for her grandchildren and loved the Christmas season.
She is survived by four children, Kim Tich, Dan (Sue) Traczyk, Karla Bushinger and Scott (Carri) Traczyk; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sandra and Patricia.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is serving the family with her arrangements.
