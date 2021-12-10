Donald Vern Welton, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Chippewa Falls.
Donald graduated from Glen Flora High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. He was recruited by Wisconsin State University at Eau Claire to play basketball.
As an adult, Donald worked as a depot agent for the S00 Line Railroad. He was later employed by Sears Roebuck.
Donald was preceded in death by his wif, Rose Marie Westergard. Donald and Rose are survived by two daughters, Diane and Barbara and one grandson, Chad.
He is survived by one brother of Minnesota and two sisters.
Rose and Donald are also survived by many nieces and nephews.
At a later date, there will be a graveside service in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.