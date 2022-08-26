David Reinaas

David Alvin Reinaas, of Negaunee, Mich., passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022 with his loving family at his side at the age of 70. Honoring Dave’s wishes, a celebration of Llfe will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at the American Legion in Bruce. A procession to the Murphy Flowage will follow for a scattering of ashes.