David Reinaas

David Alvin Reinaas, of Negaunee, Mich., passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022 with his loving family at his side at the age of 70.
Dave was born July 15, 1952, in Ladysmith, and graduated from Cameron High School, Class of 1971. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force from 1973 as a jet-engine mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1977. For a short time later, he worked with his father (Alvin) and wife at FiberStrong in their hometown. When FiberStong closed, Dave moved the family to Janesville to capitalize on the skills he learned in the military and obtain his Airframe and Power Plant License. After graduating from Blackhawk Technical College, he began his long and storied career in aviation mechanics in Negaunee, Mich., at Simmons Airlines. He would stay with every incarnation of the maintenance base as it moved to KI Sawyer, only retiring when it was clear there would be no return.
In his few free hours he enjoyed reading, music, motorcycles, disc golf and the wilderness. He devoted many years of his life to the Lucy Hill Luge Track in support of his son. Throughout his time on the hill he served as president of the Negaunee Luge Association, track manager and was an international official. His greatest joy though came from spending time with his family. His devotion to his wife, son, grandson and entire family was certainly unparalleled.
Surviving are his loving wife, Joan (Applebee) Reinaas; his son, Joshua Reinaas; grandson, Anton Reinaas; and numerous half-siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary.
Honoring Dave’s wishes, a celebration of Llfe will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at the American Legion in Bruce. A procession to the Murphy Flowage will follow for a scattering of ashes. Suit and ties are strictly forbidden.
Dave’s memorial page may be viewed at koskeyfuneralhome.com.
