Frank Rukavena

Frank C. Rukavena, 81, of Fairchild, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Franklin Charles Rukavena, son of Frank and Mary (Hendricks) Rukavena, was born May 27, 1940, in Holcombe. He was raised in Sheldon and graduated from Holcombe High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Hietala on Valentine's Day of 1961, and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. They lived in the Sheldon area where they raised their six children, until moving to their current home in Fairchild in 1991.
Frank was a proud union member for over 60 years. He was a member of the Roofer’s Union 11 in Chicago, Union 202, and Local Union 96 in Minnesota. He worked throughout the Midwest, including many years with Local Roofing in Eau Claire. Frank retired in 2002 from Larson-Berry Roofing Company.
An avid self-taught machinist, Frank loved working in his machine shop. He helped area farmers, loggers and municipalities with his machining skills, and he built tools, gears, engine parts and more.
Frank will be dearly missed by his wife, Lorraine; son, David Rukavena of Ladysmith; five daughters, Sherry (Donald) Mackie of Poplar Grove, Ill., Lana (Steve) Gryga of Hawkins, Nancy Rukavena and Donna Holder both of Ladysmith, and Christine Rukavena of Milwaukee; two granddaughters, Tanya and Melissa Gryga; two sisters, Alyce (Ian) Boardman of Garden Prairie, Ill., and Barbara Jackson of Rockford, Ill.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Fiedler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 2, at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Commented