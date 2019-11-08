Craig Smith

Craig R. Smith, 50, formerly of Jump River, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in New Richmond from complications of Multiple Sclerosis.
Craig was born on Dec. 12, 1968 in Ladysmith to Richard and Patricia (Hink) Smith. He grew up in Jump River and helped with the family farm, sawmill and logging business. He graduated from Gilman High in 1987 and then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for automotive technician and the Fire Academy in Madison.
He worked for Toycen of Ladysmith as a master technician until ill health forced his retirement in 2005. He received numerous awards in the automotive industry from GM and Pontiac.
He loved to hunt, fish, Nascar racing and spend time with family, especially his sons.
Craig is survived by his mother, Patti Smith and his sister, Karen (Ed) Cummings, both of Jump River; his sons, Derrick, Tyler and Morgan Smith; his nephew, Ryan (Katie) Cummings; his grandniece, Natalie; his grandnephew, Nathan Cummings plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Jump River Community Center. Visitation will be one hour before service.
Inurnment will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery.
Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.
