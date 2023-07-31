Jean Richards

Jean J. Richards, 70, of Hawkins, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at home, in Eau Claire, of natural causes.
Jean was born on Aug. 14, 1952, in Ladysmith to Eugene and Dorothy (Novotny) Dicus. She married James Richards on May 8, 1971, in Conrath. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2021. Jean lived in Hawkins for over 20 years. She spent many years providing child daycare for families of the Hawkins, Glen Flora and Tony areas. She was a member of the Hawkins United Methodist Church where she was involved in the ladies group.
She is survived by two sons, Andrew Richards (Stacy Anderson) of Hawkins and Adam Richards (Michelle Meyer) of St. Paul, Minn.; her daughter, Joanna Farrel (late Scott Farrel) of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Vixen Farrel, Tristan Anderson and Noah Meyer; her great-grandson, Remy Mayer and brother, Al Dicus of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her best friend, Barb Buness, of Arizona.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy Dicus; her husband, James Richards; her son, Jacob Richards and three brothers, John Dicus, Dan Dicus and Donald Dicus.
A celebration of life for Jim and Jeannie Richards is planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tom's Way To Go Bar in Hawkins.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
