Mariah Popp, 22, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire from complication of cancer. She had been ill for four years.
She was born on July 8, 1997,in Ladysmith to Ted and Barb Popp.
Mariah is survived by her parents, Ted and Barb of Ladysmith; brother, Austin Popp; sisters, Kayla Sojka, Mikayla and Alyssa Popp, all of Ladysmith; grandmother, Darlene Mattson of Minneapolis, Minn.; best friend, Shuree Zehner of Bruce and her baby Xena (her beloved dog). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Roger and Dorothy Popp; her maternal grandfather, Norm Franz; two cousins, Andy and Nigel Shide; and her uncle, Dave Sauser.
Mariah had a passion for animals, nature and our planet, and she was always thinking of others and putting them before herself. Her smile lit up any room, and she always had a smile on her face. Her laugh was contagious, and she taught people how to be courageous and showed them what true strength was.
Mariah loved her baby Xena so much! They never left each other’s side. Mariah’s greatest wish was to inspire people and to make a difference.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Papi officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday, March 20, after 4 p.m., where a Tribute Service will be held at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday morning for an hour before the Mass.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
