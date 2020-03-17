Mariah Popp, 22, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire from complication of cancer. She had been ill for four years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Papi officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday, March 20, after 4 p.m., where a Tribute Service will be held at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday morning for an hour before the Mass.