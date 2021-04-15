Gregory Juedes

Gregory E. Juedes, 64, of Glen Flora, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home under the care of Hope Hospice.
Gregory was born on Oct.30, 1956, to Edgar and Elaine Juedes. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Constellation. He settled in Hawkins before moving to his farm in Glen Flora, working at Norco (Jeld-Wen) until his retirement.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine; brothers, Guy (Eileen), Frank (Irina), and Mike (Tresa) as well as sisters, Jacqueline (Ron), Debbie (Len) and Joyce (Steve). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar.
Greg will be remembered for his love of his farm and his animals. "Farmer Greg" gave many animals, large and small, a happy home.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, April 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A committal service with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
