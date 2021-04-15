Gregory Juedes

Gregory E. Juedes, 64, of Glen Flora, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home under the care of Hope Hospice. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, April 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A committal service with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.