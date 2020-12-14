Thomas Kaminski

Thomas "Tom" Kaminski, 87, of Blaine, Minn., died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.
Tom was born on July 13, 1933, in Weyerhaeuser, to Michael and Mary (Olesiak) Kaminski.
Tom grew up on the family farm and graduated in 1951 from Weyerhaeuser High School. After graduation from high school, Tom entered the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War serving in Korea. Tom was a life member of the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post and he was very proud of his service to his country.
After service Tom worked with his uncle building houses in the Weyerhaeuser area and logged with another uncle. Tom met the love of his life, Jenny Wutkiewicz, of Weyerhaeuser, and they were married on Aug. 29, 1959, in Weyerhaeuser. They moved to the Minneapolis area, where they later purchased a home in Columbia Heights, Minn. where they resided for 52 years.
Tom and Jenny sold their home and moved into a senior apartment complex in Blaine where Tom resided until his passing.
Tom loved the outdoors and spent most of his life hunting and fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Tom especially enjoyed the deer hunting gang that hunted many years in the Blue Hills and the area around the home farm. Tom had many stories about the hunting gang, deer they harvested and the fun they had during and after hunting day. Tom also spent lots of time fishing muskies and sunfish on area lakes with family and friends.
Tom was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and teasing each and every one of them when he could.
Tom is survived by his children, David (Janet) Kaminski of Weyerhaeuser, Don (Sue) Kaminski of North Branch, Minn. and Dale (Debbie) of Princeton, Minn. Tom has eight grandchildren, Samantha (Joe) Gangl, Andrew Kaminski, Alex Kaminski, Andrea Kaminski, Kyle Kaminski, Kristen (Marty) Savage, Cory Kaminski and Michael Kaminski; four great-grandchildren, Lauren and Joseph Gangle, Jack and Sophie Savage and a fifth great-grandchild due in June, 2021. He is also survived by his twin sister, Rose Lojewski of Cameron, his brother John Kaminski of Fridley, Minn.; his aunt, Kathryn Christianson of Ladysmith; his uncle, Frank Olesiak of Weyerhaeuser; his sister-in-law, Gerri Daniels of Glenbeulah and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jenny; his parents; an infant brother, Robert and sister, Anne Rafalski.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec.17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser, with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg presiding with interment following in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser with military honors provided by the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post where Tom will be laid to rest and again be together with the love of his life, Jenny.
