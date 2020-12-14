Thomas Kaminski

Thomas "Tom" Kaminski, 87, of Blaine, Minn., died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec.17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser, with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg presiding with interment following in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser with military honors provided by the Weyerhaeuser VFW Post where Tom will be laid to rest and again be together with the love of his life, Jenny.