In memory of Nona (Blodgett) Steele, 63, who died on Nov. 1, 2020.
Nona was born on Aug. 18, 1957.
I still hear the songs. I still see the lights. I still feel your love on cold wintery nights.
I still share your hopes and all of your cares. I'll even remind you to please say your prayers.
I just want to tell you that you still make me proud. You stand head and shoulders above all the crowd.
Keep trying each moment to stay in His grace. I came here before you to help set your place.
You don't have to be perfect all of the time.He forgives you the slipif you continue to climb.
To my family and friends, please be thankful today. I'm still close beside you in a new special way.
I love you all dearly now don't shed a tear, cause I'm spending my Christmas with Jesus this year.
