Dennis W. Suzan, 74, of Radisson, died on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Radisson with Father Sunil Kumar Thumma celebrating. Burial will follow in Radisson Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
