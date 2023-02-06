Jeffery Olsen

Jeffery Paul Olsen, 67, of Imalone, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Jeff was born to John and Hilda (Ewert) Olsen in Ladysmith on July 28, 1955. He spent his first 10 years living in Forest Center, Minn., where his dad worked in a lumber camp. He then moved to the Ojibwa area, where he was lucky to be near many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Growing up, Jeff had lots of adventures with his big brother, Steve, Olsen, and Ewert cousins, and numerous close friends.
One of his favorite things to do in later years was to share stories and memories of these times. Jeff loved to bear and deer hunt with his dad and other family, and he was notorious for packing onion cheese sandwiches to eat while hunting. Jeff enjoyed reading old westerns, collecting houseplants and shooting the breeze.
Jeff graduated from Winter High School in 1973. He married Verna Nielsen on July 3, 1982. Together they had two children, Lindsey Kristine in 1984 and Zachary John in 1987. They later divorced. Throughout the years, Jeff worked on the tie gang for the railroad and also drove a dump truck for Hagney, Titera, Sue Cronin, the Flambeau Mine and finally the Rusk County Highway Department, where he retired from in 2020.
Jeff loved his family. He and Zach spent many hours bumming around, visiting friends, and going bear hunting together. Jeff was so proud of his daughter, Lindsey, and all she accomplished. He was blessed to have her care for him in his final years. Jeff was a loving Papa to Malia and Lincoln and especially enjoyed taking them for four-wheeler rides and out to breakfast at the café in Exeland. Jeff was proud to be an Olsen and cared deeply about his siblings, nieces and nephews.
Jeff will be missed dearly by his children, Lindsey (Mark) McConnell of Waconia, Minn., and Zachary Olsen, of Sheldon, as well as two grandchildren, Malia and Lincoln McConnell. He is also survived by four sisters, Kris (Todd) DesJarlais of Ladysmith, Julie Olsen of Ladysmith, Wendi (Jeff) Strop of Ladysmith and Becky (Aaron) Petersen of Maple Grove, Minn.; five nephews, Chadd, Jamie, Cole, Reid and Griffin; and three nieces, Anna, Lily, and Brynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmom, Linda Olsen; brother, Steve; nephew, Hunter; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Buckhorn in Exeland.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
