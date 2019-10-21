Gaylord Van Wey, Sr.

Gaylord D. Van Wey Sr., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Gaylord was born in Sawyer County on Feb. 25, 1937 to Robert W. and Irene (Helmer) Van Wey.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona (Hulett) Van Wey; children, Julie McNair (Mike) of Nevada, Mo., Jacci Checkalski of Weyhaeuser, Jeffrey Van Wey, LTC, U.S., Ret, (Sherri) of Valley Falls, Kan., Jan Kreger (Jim) of Elgin, Ill., J.D. Van Wey (Griselda) of San Antonio, Texas, J.R. Van Wey (Melissa) of New Richmond and Gaylynn Johnson (Ben) of Cameron; step-children, Kim (Cheryl) Beres, of Breckenridge, Colo., Kevin (Teresa) Beres of Chetek, Kelvin Lee Beres of Chippewa Falls, Kathy Lavallee of Hopkins, Minn. and Greg LaValle of Minneapolis, Minn; 32 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert W. and Irene (Helmer) Van Wey; brothers Floyd and Cecil Van Wey; sister Audrey Duell Plumber; grandson Zach Zajec and great grandson Kamren Smith.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Sheldon Funeral Home in El Dorado Springs, Mo. with Chaplain Ron Hensey officiating.
Gaylord’s remains were cremated.
