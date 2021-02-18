Debra Madlon

Debra J. Madlon, 66, of Cadott, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mayo Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Debra was born on Dec. 21, 1954, in Ladysmith, the daughter of the late Glen and Stella (Papiernik) Ralston, Sr. She grew up on the family farm in Conrath and graduated from Flambeau High School.
She worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years, working in Bruce and Eau Claire. She enjoyed reading, quilting and working in her garden during the summer.
Debra is survived by her son, Gregg (Sara) Madlon, Jr. of Cadott, her three grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa) Madlon and their daughter Aubree; Brett Madlon, Kendra Madlon, and step-grandson, Cole Shufelt; a brother, Bill (Janet) Ralston of Ladysmith; a sister-in-law, Kay Ralston of Ladysmith and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Glen “Sonny” Ralston, Jr. and two sisters, Edna Mae Nowak and Janet Butterfield, and her best furry friend, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.