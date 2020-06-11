Carl Nielsen

Carl A. Nielsen, age 78, of Hilbert, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Carl was born on Dec. 8, 1941, in Ladysmith, the son of the late Robert and Vivian (Blazek) Nielsen.
After graduating from Bruce High School in 1960, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and trained at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif., where he proudly served his country from 1960-1968, during the Vietnam War era.
Carl enrolled in the California Highway Patrol Academy in 1968 and was proud to serve the state of California for 25 years as a dedicated CHP Officer. Upon retirement in 1993, Carl moved back to the Midwest and continued his career with Schneider National for an additional 11 years as a driving instructor.
On June 16, 1990, Carl married Kathie Schmitz in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Carl and Kathie enjoyed their 30 years together living in California, Minnesota and finally settling in Hilbert.
Carl had a true passion for the road and continued that after retirement as he and Kathie began their love for RV’ing. Their travels took them around the U.S., enjoying the warm winters in Texas, Arizona and Florida. The friendships Carl made, throughout their travels will forever be cherished by many.
Carl will forever be remembered by his love to tell a good story. Everyone he touched would agree, where Carl was there was always quick-witted humor a good joke to be heard.
We will miss your words of encouragement, wisdom and your calming, compassionate approach you brought to everyone you touched.
Carl has left an etch in all of our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathie; his children, Carla Lundblade and Anders Nielsen (finance, Michelle Cooper); his step children, Judee (Frank) Bartel, Susie (Greg) Austin and Carrie (Glenn) Londre; grandchildren, Gaige Stockwell, Derrick Lundblade, Evan Gartrell, Erick, Katie (Chad) and Chris Bartel, Allie, Amy, and Anna Austin, Carson and Emma Sippel; son-in-law, Roger Gartrell; siblings, Dorothy Clay, Patrese, Marcella, Bob and Christian Nielsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Maury and Marty and his step-daughter, Margaret Gartrell.
The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at St. Paul Elder home in Kaukauna for taking special care of Carl during his time spent there as well as the Froedtert medical staff in his final days.
A service and celebration of life will take place, on a later date at Bruce Cemetery in Bruce.
