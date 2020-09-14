Renee Balko

Renee C. Balko, 40, of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service due to the COVID-19. Anyone wishing to send cards for the family, they may be sent to Steven Balko, P.O Box 164, Conrath, WI 54731 or to Georgia Balko, 607 W. Worden Ave. Ladysmith, WI 54848.