Renee Balko

Renee C. Balko, 40, of Bruce, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Renee was born to Steven and Georgia (Wiemer) Balko on Sept. 16, 1979, at St. Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls. She’s the middle sibling of Stephanie and Russell and the proud mother of her 16-year-old daughter, Lillian.
Renee graduated from Flambeau School, afterwards pursuing additional education at CVT in the field of Park Ranger, and at WITC to obtain certification in technical communications. She was currently employed by Fish window cleaning services.
Renee treasured her beautiful daughter, her friends, and her family. She was very generous and thoughtful, with a great sense of humor and adventure. She was a very creative person who enjoyed gardening, camping and music. She will be greatly missed by family, the many friends she had, and her boyfriend, Jacob Wangberg.
Survivors include her daughter, Lillian Balko; her parents, Steven Balko of Conrath, Georgia Balko of Ladysmith, Stephanie (Jaymes) Chiovarie of South Barrington, Ill., Russell Balko (Nicole Pettay), of Amery, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Hazel Balko, George Wiemer and Burneal Brevik, and her uncles, Mark and Scott Balko and Chris Wiemer.
The family will hold a private memorial service due to the COVID-19. Anyone wishing to send cards for the family, they may be sent to Steven Balko, P.O Box 164, Conrath, WI 54731 or to Georgia Balko, 607 W. Worden Ave. Ladysmith, WI 54848.
The family would like to thank all those for their condolences, support, and prayers in dealing with our loss.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
