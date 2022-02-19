Daniel Olsen

Daniel D. Olsen, 56, of Windom, Minn., formerly of Ojibwa, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
Daniel D. Olsen was born May 25, 1965, in Shell Lake. Daniel graduated from Winter High School in 1983. He earned a telecommunications degree from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in 1984. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1983-89. He was employed with Finley Engineering Company of Slayton, Minn.
Daniel was an avid deer hunter and always came home to Wisconsin for deer hunting season. He planned to build a home and retire in Wisconsin. He was the best storyteller, especially about real-life things that happened to him, and he could make anything sound funny.
Daniel is survived by his daughters, Rozlynn M. Olsen of Athens, Tenn. and Gwendolyn J. Olsen of Niota, Tenn.; son, Quentin J. Briggs of Iowa; mother, Delores Olsen of Radisson; brother, Kenny Olsen of Ojibwa; sister, Diane (Larry) White of Dunbar; uncle, Ben; aunt, Gloria; nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; and his sidekick, Odie, his dog.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Duane; his step-father, Bill and brother, Michael.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.