Daniel Olsen

Daniel D. Olsen, 56, of Windom, Minn., formerly of Ojibwa, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Radisson Cemetery at a later date.