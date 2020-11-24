Alice Chase

Alice Louise Chase, 94, of Chetek, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.
Alice was born Dec.9, 1924, in Minocqua.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Alyce (Larry) Hartman of Dayton, Texas; her sister, Martha Krejci of Arizona; her grandchildren, Lisa (Ricky) McDowell, Laura Carpenter, Chris (Nancy) Cotter, Linda (Mark) Artigue and Faye Amburgey, all from Texas; seven great-grandchildren, all from Texas, and eight great-great-grandchildren, all from Texas.
She was preceded in death by longtime companion, George Seaman. Her parents, Clarence and Alice Bassett. Her youngest Great Great Grandson, Jonathan Amburgey. Five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith.
