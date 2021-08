Frances "Frankie" Loraine (Turner) Neal, 78, of Conrath,was with family when she passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at Living Waters Church in Bruce on Sept. 25 with friends and family welcome to attend. There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. There will be a service at 10 a.m. and a lunch to follow at 11 a.m.