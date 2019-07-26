Karen Negovan, age 80, passed away on June 18, 2019, at her home in Ladysmith. Her family was at her side.
Karen loved antiques and her beautiful flower gardens. She had a great sense of humor, Karen will be missed very much.
She worked hard for many years at the family business, Thornapple River Campground.
Karen leaves two sons, Joe Negovan of Milwaukee and John Negovan of Ladysmith; her brother, Tom (Janet) Kenny of Ladysmith; her sister, Crystal (Gordon) Loesch of Iron Mountain, Mich.; granddaughters, Lisa (Chad) Stone and Anne Negovan; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Georgia and Anthony and daughter-in-law, Kathy Negovan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Negovan; son, Danny Negovan; brother, Barry Kenny and parents, Chauncy and Carolyn Kenny.
A private family memorial will be held.
