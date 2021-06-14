Barbara Bartel

Barbara A. Bartel, age 70, of Waupaca, has gone to peaceful rest after a 2-1/2 year long battle with lung cancer.
Barb had an adventurer’s spirit and an artist’s eye, and took great pleasure from traveling to the ocean and chronicling the lives of family and friends through the lens of her camera. She enjoyed many crafts, particularly tatting, quilling, sewing, and embroidery. She eventually combined the two into Barb’s Camera & Crafts.
Barb was active in the Parfreyville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being of service in the church, as treasurer, and various committees. Barb volunteered for Waupaca County Meals on Wheels where she met many wonderful people. Together with her siblings, Barb established the Bob MacFarland Memorial Scholarship Fund in hometown of Tony, in honor of their late father.
Barb is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Barrett L. Bartel; adoring daughters, Angela (Jeff) Green, Waupaca and Nina Fedde, Waupaca; loving grandchildren, Aerial Keenlance of Amherst and Zavier (Rebecca) Livermore, Waupaca; joyous great-grandson, Liam, Waupaca; sister Ramona (Chuck) Nichols, niece Kathy Mechelke, brother Jimmy (Bev) MacFarland, nephew Jasper MacFarland, and many beloved family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert James MacFarland; mother, Eva May Wilson; infant brother, Wayne MacFarland; step-dad Vern Wilson, and many other dear family and friends.
“Memories that would be lost if not for her love and artistic ability to see beauty in even the smallest and most seemingly insignificant moments of time” ~ loving friend Deb Patterson.
The Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented