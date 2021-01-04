Nicholas Pearson

On June 21st, 1999, God blessed us with Nicholas William Floyd Pearson.
After 21 amazing years, on Dec. 30 2020, Nicholas fulfilled his mission on earth and returned to our Heavenly Father.
His smile, laughter, beautiful brown eyes, and exceptionally strong, courageous, loving heart will forever be cherished by his father, Bryan Pearson; mother, Michelle Pearson; brother Elijah; sisters, Jessica, Alyx, Salena and Brandi and grandparents, Joan Pearson and Nancy (Daniel) Phipps.
His memory will also be preserved in the hearts of beloved aunts and uncles, treasured family and friends.
Among those to greet him in heaven are grandfathers, Floyd Pearson and William Hinson.
Nicholas graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2017. He amazed us with his talents in football, wrestling, track, and playing the saxophone. He loved the Packers, hunting, fishing, music and making others smile.
He enjoyed working for RCTC, Grandpa's Pizza, UPS and as a mason tender for Tim Howard.
Nic posted this passage from Proverbs 22:1 A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver and gold, a great accomplishment he made in his short time here to be remembered for all eternity.
Service and visitation to be held at Nash Jackan Funeral Home and officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
