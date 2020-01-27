Bonnie Checkalski

Bonnie J. Checkalski, 68, a Rice Lake native, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at her home in South Range.
She was born in Rice Lake, June 6, 1951, the daughter of Emil and Inza (Boortz) Manke.
She was united in marriage to Dennis Checkalski, originally of Weyerhaeuser, on Jan. 22, 1972, and they were soon to celebrate 48 years of marriage.
Bonnie was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Superior, and was most recently employed at Super 8 Motel in Superior, until retirement. She was an avid gardener and cherished all things green. Above all, Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Checkalski, South Range; sons, Kelly Checkalski, Poplar, and Scott Checkalski, Superior; grandson, Evan Checkalski; brother, Terry (Jackie) Manke; sisters, Peggy (Gene) Rhode, Rosemary (Gary) Stone, and Pamela Manke; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Anna Checkalski (1998); and her parents.
Visitation was on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Superior followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Inna Pothireddy as celebrant.
Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 East 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
