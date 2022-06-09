Alex Wisniewski

Alex Brooks Wisniewski, 40, of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aspirus Medical Center, in Medford. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.