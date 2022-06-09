Alex Wisniewski

Alex Brooks Wisniewski, 40, of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Aspirus Medical Center, in Medford. He was born on Dec. 8, 1981, in Ladysmith to Melvin and Janis (Kennedy) Wisniewski.
Alex married Sabrina (McMillan) Wisniewski on June 30, 2005, in Wausau. He was the co-owner of Nature’s Fragrance. He loved hunting, fishing, walking in the woods and just being outside with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrina, and their four children, Kameo L. Wisniewski (15), Taylor K. Wisniewski (14), Brayden C. Wisniewski (12) and Addison S. Wisniewski (11), all of Sheldon; his brother, Nicholas Wisniewski of Sheldon; his sister, Katherine Wisniewski of River Falls and two sisters-in-law, Jessica Wisniewski of Ladysmith and Dawn Wisniewski of New Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John Melvin Wisniewski, Jude Douglas Wisniewski and baby John Mathew Wisniewski.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
If attending the visitation or service, please wear what you are comfortable in and don’t worry about dressing up. Alex did not like dress clothes and wouldn’t want anyone to go out of their way and be uncomfortable.
