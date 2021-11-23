Dennis Siem

Dennis R. Siem, 48, of Mosinee, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Rembs Funeral Home, 300 S. Oak Avenue, Marshfield with Pastor Aaron Herman officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at Rembs Funeral Home, as well as from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday.