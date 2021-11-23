Dennis Siem

Dennis R. Siem, 48, of Mosinee, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dennis was born on Aug. 6, 1973, to Roger and Patricia (Straight) Siem. He was the eldest of nine children and loved growing up with his large family. He spent his childhood enjoying the outdoors and working on neighboring farms. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and finding peace on the water when life got crazy.
After finishing high school in 1992, Dennis moved to Stratford and began his roofing career at Kulp’s of Stratford. He worked for Kulp’s for 30 years in various roles, most recently as Service Technician.
Dennis was a man of integrity, hard work, and compassion. He would give you the shirt off his back and never expect anything in return. Most of the time you would find Dennis pursuing the passions of his life: friends, family, and fun. His favorite saying was "living the dream" and that is how Dennis lived. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Becky Walz; one brother, Jeremy (Jennifer) Siem of Spooner; four sisters, Nicole (Jason) Gorham of Elk Mound, Michal (Christopher) Ellwanger of Glen Flora, Suzanne (William) Cromwell of Prescott, and Steffani (Jonathon) Unterschuetz of Ladysmith; 15 nieces and nephews; many uncles, aunts, cousins; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dale, Darrell and Luke; his maternal grandparents Arnold and Lavina Straight; and paternal grandparents James and Margaret Siem.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Rembs Funeral Home, 300 S. Oak Avenue, Marshfield with Pastor Aaron Herman officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.
Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at Rembs Funeral Home, as well as from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.
