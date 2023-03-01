Mary Jane Brockman, 82, of Bruce, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bruce Public Library in Mary Jane’s memory.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s newspaper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
