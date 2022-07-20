Charlene Romfoe

Charlene (Char) Margaret Romfoe, age 79, passed unexpectedly from this world and into Heaven on July 14th following a head injury caused by a fall at home.
She was born in 1942 to Anna and Peter Spaeth as part of a loving, Christian family and was the tenth of fourteen children. Throughout her life, her Spaeth siblings were an important part of her happiness. Char spent the majority of her first fifty years as a resident of Cashton where she, along with her first husband Ron Hauser, raised their family (Kay, Mike and Mitch) and operated Ron’s Tenth Inning and later the Badger Store. After selling the Badger Store, Char and Ron re-located to Chippewa Falls where he succumbed to cancer a short time later, in 1993, under her loving care.
Following Ron’s death, she was blessed to find love again and married Clifford Romfoe, a widow to his first love, Ilona, and mother to their four sons whom Char loved as her own. Together they built a wonderful second chapter. Char and Cliff lived in Lake Holcombe until 2018 when they moved to their current home and were welcomed with open arms to the community of Bloomer.
There was a lot of love in Char’s life. She was the recipient of unconditional devotion from her respective husbands, Ron and Cliff, which she returned to each tenfold. Her children and grandchildren were blessed with her kind, gentle spirit and were privileged to call her mom and grandma.
Char enjoyed a unique contentment with each day given her. She accepted the sunrises of life as gifts from above and the storm clouds as God’s will. She exemplified Christianity and all that is good in each of us. We will remember her infectious laugh, soft hands that gave the best backrubs ever, her special breakfast cakes, and how on cool and crisp fall days she would insist the windows needed to be open to freshen up the house. Also, how she told each of her children and grandchildren we were her favorite and her advice to always “love hard!”
We will of course mourn her passing, but the tears are for us. For her, we dance, we smile, we remember her, and we rejoice that she is in Heaven. She left this world a better place.
Char was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, seven brothers, a special son in law (Jim), and her first husband Ron Hauser. She is survived by her husband Clifford Romfoe of Bloomer, Kay Schaub of Lodi, Mike (Cathie) Hauser of Rhinelander, Mitch (Shelley) Hauser of Lodi, Duane Romfoe of Omaha, NE, Doug (Renee) Romfoe of Cudahy, Dan (Kathleen) Romfoe of Wauwatosa, David Romfoe of Plymouth, MN and seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren on the Hauser side as well as six grandchildren on the Romfoe side.
She will rest in eternity next to Ron at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cashton. Rest in peace our dear mother, grandma, sister, friend, and wife. We promise to love hard and will miss you always.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20th at Sacred Heart Parish in Cashton, WI from 11-1 p.m. followed by a Christian Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family will also hold a Celebration of Life at the Bloomer Moose Lodge in Bloomer, WI on Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The family requests that any memorials be given in Char’s name toward the Cashton Scholarship Foundation, Inc. or a charity of choice.
Torkelsonfuneralhome of Cashton Wisconsin is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
