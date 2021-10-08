Valora Leitz

Valora J. Leitz, 97, of Ladysmith, died of natural causes on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Lake Manor in Ladysmith following a 10-month illness.
Val was born on July 25, 1924, in Herring, Iowa, to Louis and Georgia (Jardine) Leitz.
She lived in Wall Lake, Iowa, for 18 years and moved to Ladysmith in 1942. She owned Ruby’s Dress Shop in Ladysmith for over 4 decades. She loved the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Lumberjacks. Val always supported all the local organizations and enjoyed a good Manhattan. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She will be missed by all.
Val is survived by her brother, Lloyd (Sylvia) Leitz of Rice Lake; her sister, Waunita DesJarlais of Ladysmith and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Georgia Leitz and her brothers, Bob and Dave Leitz.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 8, at Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
