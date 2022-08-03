Christopher Anderson

Christopher Peter Anderson (known as “Pete”) passed from this life on July 28, in hope of the resurrection and eternal life in Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. A visitation will be held Friday at the church from noon-2 p.m.