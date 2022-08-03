Christopher Anderson

Christopher Peter Anderson (known as “Pete”) was born Aug. 19, 1939, to Clarence and Clara Anderson in Draper. His siblings were Carolene (Bun), Clarence (Wesley), Clifford (Tip) and Camelia (Ann). His parents and siblings predeceased him. His wife, Lela, and their sons, William and Timothy, survive Pete, as do grandchildren, James, Nathan, Matthew, and David; eight great-grandchildren and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pete lived in Draper during his childhood but moved to Gresham, Ore., where he met Lela. They were married in 1959 and began raising their family. Pete farmed part-time in addition to driving a delivery truck. Showing their great love and compassion, they adopted their two boys. In 1969, Pete and his family moved to Winter, where he began full-time dairy farming. A devout Christian, he served on the board at Winter Evangelical Free Church.
Pete spent most of his adult life as a dairy farmer. He was a large man not only in body, but in spirit and heart. He was a favorite relative to many. In fact, more than a few young men found a second home with Pete and Lela and took part in working on the family farm. After many years in Winter, Pete and Lela sold their farm and relocated to Tony. They found a spiritual home at Sheldon Church of Christ. Pete and Lela provided a loving home their grandchildren loved to visit, where they could hear stories and “dad jokes” in addition to going to the barn.
In 2015, seeing the first signs of Alzheimer’s, Pete and Lela retired to Belgrade, Mont. However, when it became obvious that Pete needed more care than Lela could provide, they returned to northern Wisconsin, Pete taking up residence at Queen of Angels in Radisson. Pete passed from this life on July 28, in hope of the resurrection and eternal life in Jesus Christ.
With his passing, the words of Scripture are fulfilled: “The souls of the righteous are in the hand of God, and no torment will ever touch them. In the eyes of the foolish they seemed to have died, and their departure was thought to be an affliction, and their going from us to be their destruction; but they are at peace. For though in the sight of men they were punished, their hope is full of immortality. Having been disciplined a little, they will receive great good, because God tested them and found them worthy of Himself; like gold in the furnace He tried them, and like a sacrificial burnt offering He accepted them. Those who trust in Him will understand truth, and the faithful will abide with Him in love, because grace and mercy are upon His elect, and He watches over His holy ones. The righteous live forever, and their reward is with the Lord” (Wisdom of Solomon 3).
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. A visitation will be held Friday at the church from noon-2 p.m.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.