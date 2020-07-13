Wanda May (Martin) Yoder, 68, of Carmelita Village, Orange Walk, Belize went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in her son's home at Pantego, N.C., after battling cancer for two years.
Wanda was born to George and Pearl Martin on April 3, 1952, in Ladysmith.
She married Nevin L Yoder on Aug. 18, 1973. They lived for 16 years at Stone Lake and were a part of the Northwoods Mennonite Church. In 1989, they moved to Tony and attended Shiloh Mennonite Church until they were asked to serve in Carmelita, Belize in 2004.
They moved on June 25, 2020 to North Carolina, where she died surrounded by her family.
In her youth, she taught two years at Linden Christian School in Sheldon and then went to Mountain View Nursing Home in Virginia for one year. Her gardens and flowers were a joy to her, and they grew prolifically under her green thumb. Writing was also a talent she possessed, and she authored three children's books and many short stories.
But most of all she loved God, serving Him faithfully throughout her life.
Wanda filled her role very well, supporting Nevin as he pastored the church in Carmelita. Old and young came to her for a listening ear, admonition or sympathy.
Wanda is survived by Nevin, her husband of 47 years and seven children, Sheila (Mike) Reinford of Robbins, N.C., Luke (Bonnie) Yoder of Pantego, N.C., Heidi (Chuck) Reinford of Eureka, Nev., Jewel (Craig) Carter of Sheldon, Ryan (Bridget) Yoder of Grantsville, Md., Emily (Wes) Martin of Sheldon and Grant (Emi) Yoder of Montezuma, Ga., and 39 grandchildren. Her mother and four brothers and four sisters also survive, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Jonathan; two grandsons, Jaxson and Hudson and her father,George.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Hope Mennonite Church near Pantego, N.C. Funeral services will be held at Union Grove Church of Christ, Tuesday, July 14.
Internment will be at Hope Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.
