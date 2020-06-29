Gertrude Collier

Gertrude "Gert" C. Collier, 91, of Tony, died of cancer peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters on Feb. 16, 2020.
Gert was born on May 13, 1928, to Con and Nellie Groothousen. On June 3, 1950 she married Eugene "Gene" Collier and raised eight daughters. She was a lifelong resident of Rusk County.
Gert was employed by the Flambeau School District for 20 years and was an Avon representative for over 40 years. She was a member of the Lake Flambeau Homemakers club. She enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with Gene and their friends.
Gert loved her church and lived her faith deeply and was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she served in many ways and was on various committees.
For 25 years she was the general leader for the all girls 4-H club she founded called “Queen of Arts." Gert was involved in her community for many years including CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center, Hospital Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, Red Cross Blood Drive, writer of the Tony News and a village trustee just to name a few. Some of her favorite pastimes were sewing, knitting, embroidery, gardening and her love of flowers. The annual “Girls weekend” she spent with her daughters was something she looked forward to.
Survivors include seven of her daughters, Karen (Dick) Pedersen of Tony, Lynn (Tim) Salisbury of Phillips, Marisa (Tom) Joyce of DeForest, Monica (Perry) Waas of Kenosha, Melanie (Joe) Marthaler of Rosemount, Michelle (Shelly) Collier of Hudson and Lisa (Kelvin) Zahurones of De Pere; 11 grandchildren, Justin (Brittany) and Jonathon (Noel) Seroy, Todd (Wendy), Travis (Kristin), and Troy (Crystal) Salisbury, Dillon Joyce, Joe, Mandy and Emma Marthaler, and Ryan and Tyler Zahurones; 13 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Olivia, Aubree, Evan, Mia, Amy, Nicci, Megan, Brett, Bella, Aubrey, Maddy and Avery; siblings, Connie, Peter, Cathy (Selvig), Tony, Bernadette (Hoing), Phillip, Larry, Joe and sister-in-law Vergie Anderson. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband,Gene and daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Seroy.
A private burial service was held on Friday, June 26. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake Hospice Care Services, CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center or The American Cancer Society (Pancreatic research).
She was filled with love for everyone and radiated kindness and warmth. You were always welcome in her home and her laugh and smile were infectious.
A special thank you to the Rice Lake Hospice service for excellent care of our Mom.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
