Wendy (Figueroa ) Denny, age 47, went to live with the angels on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She passed away in a car accident in Hawkins.
Wendy was born March 15, 1973, lived in Chicago Illinois
She and her family moved to Winter in 1986. She graduated from Winter High School and attended Mount Senario College in Ladysmith on June 20, 1998.
Wendy married Mike Denny from Winter. They resided in Hawkins, where they lived happily.
She provided adult foster care worked as a CNA. She was also a gifted artist.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Mike Denny; her mother, Kathy Gallagher Figueroa; her father, Rick Figueroa; her sisters, Tracy Figueroa and Amber Gardner; her brothers, Ricky Figueroa Jr. and Billy Figueroa and several nieces and nephews.
Wendy was cremated. A private family memorial was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the home of Mike and Wendy Denny in Hawkins.
Wendy will continue to walk beside her family and remain in our hearts and thoughts forever. Wendy you are missed and deeply loved..NAMASTE
Commented