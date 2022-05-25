Thomas “Bear” Jiskra, 70, of Tony, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Sunil celebrating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. There also be 1 hour of visitation from 10 a.m. until service time, Friday, at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.