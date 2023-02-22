Erwin "Sonny" Baker passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Marshfield Health System Hospital in Eau Claire after a brief illness.
He was born to Frances and Rufus Baker on Aug. 9, 1938, in Cornell.
He went into the Army after school for three years of which he spent one year in Hawaii.
After he came home, he started driving truck and continued that his whole life. He drove many kinds and had many stories to tell about all that happened.
He also loved auctions and worked with Mark Van Wey. He had stories to tell about that also.
He also loved 4-wheeling, fishing and hunting.
Hunting was special as he got to spend time with grandson, Jeremy.
He is survived by his friend of 10 years, Rose Baisden; his children, Wesley, Beth and Kevin; nine grandchildren and a great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry.
He was preceded in death by his parents,Frances and Rufus, and his daughter, Val.
A private burial will be held this summer.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell is assisting the family with the arrangements.
