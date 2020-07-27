Gary White

Gary Leroy White passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his 77th year.
Gary was born in 1943 in Indiana. He was married to his first wife, Sharon, in 1963 and together they had three children. In 1974, he married Arlene and together they had three children.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; brothers, David, Darrell, Ronald and Timothy;six children, LaFawn, Michelene, Gary, Toby, Tabitha and Adam. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, daughters and sons-in-law, significant others, friends and extended family members whose lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Dennis, Carol, Jerry and William as well as parents, Nina and William.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Ingram Hall from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
