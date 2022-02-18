Nancy Bricco, of Ladysmith, was born to eternal life Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her daughter Debra’s home in Bruce, with family at her side. She was 88 years old.
Nancy was born June 22, 1933, at home in Langlade. She was the ninth child of Dan Jagla and Myrtle (Boothe) Jagla. She graduated from White Lake High School in 1951. After graduation, Nancy worked for the telephone company in Shawano as an operator. In 1954, Nancy married Robert Bricco in White Lake. He preceded her in death.
Nancy loved camping and hiking and doing anything that was outdoor related. She also loved to travel, visiting Alaska, Utah and many eastern and western states along with experiencing Great Britain, Ireland and parts of northern Europe.
Nancy loved crafting and she always had some project she was working on. She also loved sewing and quilting. She loved putting puzzles together and working on puzzle books and crosswords. Reading was not just a pastime for her it was a passion. Playing cards and board games gave her hours of enjoyment, especially when family and friends visited. She also enjoyed baking special desserts for the family and was renowned for her glazed donuts.
Nancy was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a member of the Rusk County Christian Women’s Association. She was also a member of the Rusk County Extension Homemakers and was involved with many projects throughout the County. Nancy served on the Rusk County Library Board and the Ladysmith Cemetery Board. She was also a member of the Rusk County Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Nancy also donated her time to the American Red Cross, serving as the Director of Rusk County Blood Drives. She also donated her time to the area nursing homes washing and setting residents’ hair.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put others above herself. Nancy loved life and truly lived it to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.
Nancy is survived by seven children, Rod (Josie) Bricco, Debra Bricco, George (Jan) Bricco, Andy (Jamie) Bricco, Janice (Frank) Beer, Kitty (Tom) Jablonski and Michael (Shelly) Bricco. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bricco; one son, Gerald Bricco and a daughter-in-law Cheryl Gilles. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Myrtle Jagla; sisters, Katherine Jagla, Lorraine Olsson, Clara Nelson, Mary Speener, Lucille Larson and June Jagla; and brothers, Daniel Jagla, Andrew Jagla, William Jagla and Lawrence Jagla.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Interment will be at the veterans cemetery in Spooner later in the year.
A special thanks to Lakeview Hospice and to Deacons Doug Sorenson and Tom Fuhrmann for the support they gave the family during Nancy’s last days.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
