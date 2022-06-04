Suzie Davis-Reuber, 71, of Exeland, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Suzie was born on June 22, 1950. She loved life and she never took advantage of all the “little things” God provides each of us every day. Suzie worked several jobs throughout the years, such as tending bar, janitorial, varying factory work, retail work and managing apartment complexes. During the busiest of years, she kept beautiful gardens, did crafts that were gifted to loved ones and she always ensured the yummiest of meals. In most recent years, Suzie loved visiting her family and friends, swimming in the Villiard’s special pond and also spoiling her little soozie dog that kept her company.
Suzie loved to brag about her daughters, their husbands and about all of her grandkids. She enjoyed giving each special person in her life a nickname, living next door to her "seester" and living each day to the fullest.
Suzie was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Barb Davis; brothers, Harold Davis, Eddie Davis and Timothy Davis; sister, Marsha Busch and grandsons, Little John and Cody.
Suzie is survived by her husband, Tim Reuber, of Shullsburg; her daughters, Lori (Rick) Villiard of Exeland and Rhonda (John) Ferba of Madison; siblings, Chris Rathbun (Danny-deceased) of Exeland, Pat Davis of Eagan, Minn., Greg (Lori) Davis of Ladysmith, Deb (Rick-deceased) Coats of Madison and Mina Davis in Blanchardville; and grandchildren, Tamika Wadley of Chicago, Ill., Ally Sue Villiard of Graham, N.C., Sabrina Wadley of Madison, Tanner (Katie) Villiard of Rice Lake, Ricki (Kirk) Kuhn-Ferba of Middleton, Malik McDonald of Madison, and Madison Ferba of Madison. Suzie had nine great-grandchildren, Maurice, Antonio, Maleah, Darreyonna, Kayden, Ja’Loni, Lola, Ryder and Phor as well as #10 Baby Boy Villiard on the way. Suzie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A reflection of "Suzie's D.A.S.H. of Life" will be held on Saturday, June 18, at United Methodist Church in Exeland. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Thank you to all who kept Suzie in your thoughts and prayers during her last hospital stay. The support and love shown to Suzie and the family means so much.
