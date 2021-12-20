Donald Bates

Donald James Bates, 66, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Don was born July 24, 1955, in Ladysmith, to Arlie and Mary Ann Bates.
After graduating from Ladysmith high school, Don moved to Eau Claire and it is there he chose to live the rest of his life.
Growing up, Don developed a strong relationship with his maternal grandparents, Catherine and Walter Schmidt. It was a bond that would shape his whole life.
Throughout his lifetime, Don held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
He loved to sing and watch old classic movies, especially Christmas movies. During family gatherings he would amaze everyone with his ability to recall past events and dates with uncanny accuracy.
Don joins his father, Arlie; brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Deborah; his paternal grandparents, Rollo and Hazel Bates and maternal grandparents, Catherine and Walter Schmidt in Heaven.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Bates; brothers, Rodney (Annette), Richard (Cindy) and Brian (Sherri) Bates in addition to many nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be sadly missed.
Don’s wish was to be cremated.
A memorial service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at a later date and family and friends will be notified. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
John 3:16. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
