Alfred Zien

Alfred Marvin Zien had his heart stop in an ambulance on the way to Luther Hospital from Oakwood Villa/Altoona on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott with Rev. George Olinske Officiating. Inurnment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, at a later date. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services, Thursday, at the funeral home.