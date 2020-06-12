Pauline Hurley

Pauline M. Hurley, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Ladysmith Care Community. She was cared for by the loving caregivers at Ladysmith Care Community as well as many family members who would talk to her and comfort her from her window during this COVID epidemic.
Pauline was born May 31, 1932 in Sault St. Marie, Mich. Her parents Alexander and Laura Hansen raised Pauline and her siblings to value hard work and good friends.
Pauline married Muriel Hurley on Sept. 11, 1954, at the Sault St. Marie, Michigan Catholic Church. Pauline and Muriel lived in Evansville most of their lives and as a farmer’s wife raised 11 children. She enjoyed country life and the simple things that made life work. Family reunions were so much fun. She loved all her children, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed.
Pauline is survived by her children, Marvin (Dusty) Hurley of Bruce, Laura (Joe) Solawetz of Monroe, David Hurley of Lena, Ill., Michael (Monica) Hurley of Evansville, Robert (Deb) Hurley of Ladysmith, Steven (Sara) Hurley of Evansville, James (Sheryl) Hurley of Holt, Mo., Christine (John) Blumer of Monticello, Andrew Hurley of Ladysmith and Susan (David) O’Bel of Evansville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Muriel; her daughter, Mary; her siblings, Marie, Henry, Edmond, Joseph and Francis and her parents, Alexander and Laura Hansen.
Private family services were held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, and burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Commented