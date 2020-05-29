Wilma Bennor

Wilma A. Bennor, 88, of Bruce, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home.
Wilma was born on Feb. 24, 1932, in Koochich County, Minn. to William L. and Anna (Schultz) Olson.
She married Kenneth Bennor on Sept. 10, 1977, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, where she was a member. He preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2016.
Wilma loved her dogs and cats.
Wilma is survived by her children, Raymond (Tammy) Plummer, Sr. of Cornell, Roger (Bethany) Plummer of Bruce and Ruth (Robert) Grinnell of Bruce; six grandchildren;five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alena Stauner of Cumberland, Elaine Olson of Casa Grande, Ariz. and Elsie (Jim) Schmutzler of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents;her first husband, Archie R. Plummer on Oct. 15, 1976; her husband, Kenneth; an infant son, Bruce and her brothers; Alvin, Lyman, Everett and Wesley Olson.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 29, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.
Burial was in Bruce Cemetery with Pallbearers being; Robert Grinnell, Roger Plummer, Ray Plummer, Sr. and Ray Plummer, Jr.
Commented