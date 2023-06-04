Marilyn Mitzlaff

Marilyn Jean Mitzlaff, age 87, of Jump River, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her home with her loving husband Robert of 62 years and her loving daughter Christie by her side under Hospice care.
Marilyn was born March 25, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Chester and Esther (Leichtfuss) Turner. She married Robert on Sept. 16, 1961, in Milwaukee. They moved to Jump River in 1968 to take over the family farm. An addition to the family was born to them in 1963, and they named her Christie Diane Mitzlaff.
Marilyn worked for Northwestern National Insurance as IBM operator in Milwaukee and when they moved to Jump River she worked on the farm and at R & W Novelty in Glen Flora for many years from which she retired. She was also the owner of Small Town Crafts. She made beautiful wreaths and roping for Christmas, quilting and many craft items which she sold at craft shows around the country.
Marilyn enjoyed quilt making, crafts, woodworking and gardening. She was a very talented woman. Marilyn was a lifetime member of the Colby VFW #2227.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert of Jump River and her daughter, Christie of Gold Canyon, AZ.
She was the proud grandmother of Anthony (Megan) Brooks, Jennifer Brooks and Kevin Richard who died in infancy. She loved her great-grandchildren, Rohan and Layton Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin; brothers,Chester and Richard; sisters,Ellen, Alice and Shirley; her mother, Esther and father, Chester.
Gravesite services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9, at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.