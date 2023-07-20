Marilyn Wesley

Marilyn Jean Wesley, 85, of Holcombe, peacefully passed away the morning of Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Care & Rehab Center in Ladysmith, under the care of Marshfield Medical Center Home Care & Hospice after a three-month battle with cancer. As per Marilyn’s request she is being cremated with interment to be at Holcombe Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life with the date to be determined.