Marilyn Jean Wesley, 85, of Holcombe, peacefully passed away the morning of Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Care & Rehab Center in Ladysmith, under the care of Marshfield Medical Center Home Care & Hospice after a three-month battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1937, to John and Margaret DeLage in Emerald.
Marilyn and her former spouse, Robert Ewer, owned and operated Ewer’s Store in Holcombe until 1986. Marilyn married John Wesley on May 21, 1988.
Together, they owned and operated the Little Tee Pee Campground. John and Marilyn enjoyed spending their winters in South Texas and their summers at Wesley Lake. Marilyn loved puzzles, birdwatching, fishing, cribbage, many other card games, bingo, and pontoon rides on the lake.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Debbie (Bill) Kochevar of Sheldon, Dennis (Judy) Ewer of Eau Claire, Jeff (Jessica) Ewer of Sheldon, John (Cherissa) Ewer of Holcombe and Jim (Jill) Ewer of Holcombe; stepchildren, Susan Dahlstrom of Conrath, Donna (Kelly) Decorah of Marshfield, Michael (Lorie) Wesley of Holcombe and Lynn Wesley of Holcombe. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister, Marie Mahoney.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband,John Wesley; her parents; stepson, William Tripp; granddaughter, Marissa Ewer; and siblings, Florence Kahler, Eva Kahler, Delores Standaert, Beverly Gillis and Jack DeLage.
As per Marilyn’s request she is being cremated with interment to be at Holcombe Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life with the date to be determined.
We celebrate with joy the 85 years of Marilyn Wesley on this earth.
