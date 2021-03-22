Shirley Schleusner

Shirley (Hemphill) Schleusner, age 96, of Exeland, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, while under the care of her children and the supportive staff of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice.
Shirley was born at Bruce on Dec. 3, 1924, to William and Olive (Conry) Hemphill. As a very small child she lived in the city of Kenosha, where she was baptized in the Methodist church. At the age of 6, the family moved back to Rusk County where she attended Caley Lake grade school and graduated from Bruce High school.
She was married to Robert Newton. They had one son and one daughter. After Robert’s death she remarried on Sept. 23, 1951 to Arnold Schleusner. To that union five more children were born; four daughters and one son. They resided in Eau Claire for 25 years. She worked at Fabri Tec for four years and Amoco for eight years, after which they moved to the rural Exeland area.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnold in 2006; one son, Patrick Newton; daughter, Sandra Nichols; two grandchildren, her two sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Brodeur of Exeland, Pamela Robertson of Ladysmith, Wendy (Greg) Hoffmann of Exeland and Connie (Steven) Fish of McFarland, and her son, David (Darlene) Schleusner of Alabama. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Living Faith Church in Exeland with Pastor Timothy Jerry officiating. Public visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will follow at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Nash Jackan Funeral home assisted with arrangements.
Commented